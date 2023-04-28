Among the news that authorities from the United States and Colombia gave this Thursday about the opening of new regional centers for the processing of refugees -and others who want to migrate to the United States- there was another related announcement that was not so central, but that will have a lot of impact in the country.

“I have led my team to develop family reunification processes that extend this recognized model to certain people from El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Colombia. More information about these processes will be available before May 11.“said Secretary of State Alejandro Mayorkas during a joint press conference with Secretary of State Anthony Blinken.

Mayorkas was referring to the “Family Reunification Parole Process” (FRPP) or ‘Family Reunification Conditional Release Program’, a kind of immigration relief that currently benefits the citizens of Cuba and Haiti, but could soon be extended to Colombians and other Central Americans

Although Mayorkas did not give specific details, the cases of Cuba and Haiti offer a guide to how it would work. TIME explains what it consists of and who it would cover.

In the case of Cuba, the program has existed since 2007, while that of Haiti began in 2014.

The measure seeks to reduce the number of irregular migrants entering the United States.

Who is entitled to participate in the program?

Parole is temporary and allows you to be lawfully present in the United States for a specified period of time and apply for discretionary employment authorization

The FRPP would only benefit certain relatives of United States citizens or legal residents who have the so-called Green Card.

By law, United States citizens over the age of 21 have the right to extend residency to their families up to a certain point of consanguinity.

in this case this includes their spouses, children over or under 21 years of age, fathers and brothers. But there are differences.

In the case of spouses, unmarried children under 21 years of age or parents (immediate relatives), the process for granting an immigrant visa begins as soon as their relative “requests” through the form I-130 and it is accepted.

A process that is usually fast and that allows the family member to travel to the United States, where he obtains a work permit and begins his process for the Green Card.

However, The same does not happen with children over 21 years of age, under 21 but married or siblings.

They must wait outside the country in line while a quota is opened for an immigrant visa with these characteristics, which sometimes it can take one or two years. Unless, of course, you are already in the United States under another status that allows you to remain in the United States legally while the process progresses.

In the case of legal residents, that is, those who already have a Green Card, the law allows them to “bring” or extend the same status only to your spouse and unmarried children under 21 years of age.

But, unlike the situation of citizens, these relatives of Green Card holders they must remain in their countries of origin until a quota appears given that there are annual limits on how many visas of this type can be granted.

Of course, as in the previous case, unless they are already in the United States legally under another status.

In the case of legal residents, that is, those who already have a Green Card, the law allows them to “bring” or extend the same status only to their spouse and unmarried children under 21 years of age.

What changes then with the FRPP?

Once a country is designated as a beneficiary of the FRPP, as would happen with Colombia, the relatives who are outside waiting their turn – that is, siblings, married children under 21 years of age and children over 21 years of age of United States citizens or spouses and minor children of Green Card holders- They would be granted a “parole” or permit so that they can travel to the US. and reunite with their families while the immigration process progresses. In other words, they would no longer have to wait outside the United States for the immigrant visa to appear.

The Department of Immigration and Citizenship of the United States (USCIS) clarifies that the “parole” it is not an immigrant visa and is not the same as having resident status legal permanent (Green Card).

“The parole is temporary and allows you to be lawfully present in the United States for a specified period and apply for discretionary employment authorization,” says the USCIS.

That period is usually two years, which is long enough for the Green Card to come out, but it can be extended.

They would no longer have to wait outside the US while the immigrant visa appears.

What is the cost of the process?

It can be between 600 and 2,200 dollars per person depending on what type of status is requested and if it includes migratory permission.

Does the FRPP have a permanent character?



No. It is an executive decision in this case extended by President Joe Biden but could be removed by a future ruler.

In fact, in 2019 andPresident Donald Trump tried to end the program for Haitians but this was reaffirmed once Biden reached the White House.

Asylum seekers line up to be processed by US Customs and Border Patrol agents.

What would the process be like?



The specific details are still unknown, but there are some basic criteria that already apply to the cases of Haiti and Cuba.

According to the USCIS, “the petitioner can apply for parole for his qualifying relatives if you meet the following requirements:

– Are a US citizen or lawful permanent resident

– He filed Form I-130 (Petition for Alien Relative) and USCIS approved it.

– An immigrant visa is not available for your family member.

– He received an invitation from the State Department’s National Visa Center (NVC) to participate in the FRPP.”

In saying, the process can only be initiated by a US citizen, or Green Card holder through the I-130 form which must first be approved and where the family link is studied and must be demonstrated.

Then the beneficiary outside the US. you should wait for the NCV to extend an invitation to participate in the FRPP after verifying that the person qualifies and has no problems such as legal debts.

SERGIO GOMEZ MASERI

EL TIEMPO correspondent

Washington