08/20/2023 – 3:00 pm

In a scenario where criminals can take advantage of the personal data of others to create telephone lines, it is important to understand how to protect yourself from scams. To determine if there is a risk of being a victim of this type of fraud, one approach is to use the consultation platform called “Consulta Pre-Pago”.

Through this online tool, using the CPF, it is possible to check the existence of telephone lines in operation that are associated with your name. The service only works to identify prepaid plans from Claro, Tim, Vivo, Algar and Sercomtel companies.

If any suspicious activity is identified, it is highly recommended that the person contact the respective telephone provider directly and immediately request the cancellation of undue lines (see below for contact numbers).

How it works:

Access the site ;

; Click on the option “Consult”;

Insert your CPF and click on “Consult”.

In case there is any irregularity, these are the contact numbers of the operators: