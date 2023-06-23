Bruno Pavani

The Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) of the Central Bank closed its fifth meeting of 2023 and maintained the basic interest rate at 13.75% for the seventh consecutive meeting

Inflation numbers, which should exceed the target ceiling in 2023, is the argument used by the Central Bank for the high rate. On the other hand, the business community and the federal government are putting pressure on the institution to lower the rate and revive the economy.

Due to more expensive credit, the civil construction sector is one of those that most feel this impact. But, is it worth it for the consumer to get into financing right now?

“The Selic rate has an important impact on the purchase of real estate, because it configures a cost of loan operations, including real estate financing. The increase seen in the last year also increased interest rates on real estate financing, impacting the purchase intention of Brazilians”, explained DataZap+ economist Pedro Tenório.

Inflation perspective may affect real estate financing interest

Other aspects linked to the perspective of future inflation and the country’s fiscal policies are also taken into account by the market when applying a certain rate on this long-term financing.

“The formation of long-term rates, to which real estate financing is more sensitive, depends on the expectation of future inflation and the result of fiscal policy, expressed in the sustainable or not sustainable increase of the public debt”, explained Ricardo Schweitzer, CEO of the consultancy Ricardo Schweitzer

“The Selic is the main instrument of the inflation targeting policy. By acting to keep inflation at adequate levels, the Central Bank aligns the expectations of market agents in relation to future inflation and reduces the uncertainty surrounding the real return on fixed rates with longer maturities, which are the hallmarks of real estate financing”, he reinforced.

Is it time to finance a property?

The market’s expectation that there would be a drop in the Selic Rate as early as August ended up being frustrated by the decision of the Copom on Wednesday, the 21st, since there are no signs of a drop in the short term. Bearing all this in mind, is it worth it for the consumer who is dreaming of owning a home to get into a loan right now?

The founding partner of Semeare Investimentos Marcela Kasparian believes that rates should fall if the Copom lowers interest rates, but that this should not be the only point of attention of consumers at this time.

“For decision-making whether it is worth financing today or not, the main factor is the value of the property, because even financing today at a high rate, it is possible to carry out the financing portability in the future with a more attractive rate”, he said. .

Tenório points out that expectations for property prices this year are for a slowdown, with prices rising slowly. A reheating of this market, according to him, will only happen when the Selic approaches 10% a year.

“If the cycle of cuts starts only at the end of 2023, the increase in dynamism of the real estate market and its prices will also be postponed until next year”, he believes.

How to apply for a housing loan?

As there are several banks that work with real estate financing, it is up to the consumer to pay attention to details such as the term and the interest rate practiced by the banks. The basic documents for applying for a loan are:

identity document (RG);

CPF;

birth or marriage certificate;

proof of address;

most recent pay stub;

work register booklet;

income tax;

Bank statement.

The Minha Casa, Minha Vida program was relaunched in 2023 and can be a good solution for those looking for lower interest rates. However, you must meet certain criteria, such as not having another property in your name, monthly family income of up to R$ 8,000 and the property must have a maximum price of R$ 350,000.
























