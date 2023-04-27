Among the many challenges imposed on companies by the pressure for good ESG practices, the social pillar is what has most worried some executives. The reasons are not trivial. They range from little knowledge on how to advance the agenda in a way that is material to the organization, to the enormous difficulties of measuring the return on investment. And without that rationale, it’s hard to justify the use of resources to shareholders.

Instead of just internalizing the diagnosis, one way to put actions into practice is to seek partnerships with companies that have a positive impact activity as their core business. And this market is increasingly structured.

According to the Global Impact Investing Network (GIIN), the global impact investing market surpassed the $1 trillion barrier last year. In Brazil alone, there are already more than 1,000 companies that declare themselves to be impactful. Of the total, 285 are certified by System B, which adds an additional layer of suitability and credibility to the initiative.

An example taken from this group of organizations already well structured as a business, but still open to partnerships is the Vision Center. The company, certified by Sistema B, offers eye surgeries at more affordable prices for those who do not have health insurance. With more than 10,000 surgical procedures performed from 2019 to date, the company claims to have generated more than BRL 70 million in positive impact.

The data is part of a report recently published by Central. Still according to the document, 25.6% of patients operated on for cataracts said they had registered an increase in income after the procedure. “Being able to see again has a profound transformational power in any family, let alone a low-income one,” said Marta Luconi, CEO of Central. She tells examples of children who went back to work after their father could see again, or even heads of families who returned to being productive after the surgery. All measurable, recordable and verifiable. There is no room for data falsification.

Associating with or supporting initiatives like this or many others can shorten the ESG journey of large companies that do not have the internal structure to develop their social actions. Carefully seeking out reputable, certified partners with solid governance, HR or sustainability strategy executives are able to expand the performance of smaller high-impact companies and deliver the necessary spreadsheets to shareholders so that socio-environmentally responsible actions are considered an investment and not just expense.