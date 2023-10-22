According to Sebrae, it is important to understand the nature of each electrical expense and choose the company’s equipment carefully.

Energy can represent up to 20% of a small company’s expenses, according to data from Sebrae. It is common for entrepreneurs to consider cutting electricity expenses when they need to save some money. But what is the best way to promote this type of economy?

Read the tips below Sebrae:

UNDERSTAND YOUR EXPENSES

There are fixed expenses for electricity, such as a hairdryer in a beauty salon. These are generally not subject to change to cut costs. The company cannot function without the equipment.

The use of air conditioning can be saved in periods with lower temperatures, for example.

The recommendation is as follows: write down all energy costs so you know where you can save on each one.

ECONOMIC EQUIPMENT

Energy costs vary greatly depending on the nature of the company. For example, a restaurant always needs to keep refrigeration equipment on.

In this case, it is important to choose appliances with lower consumption. Entrepreneurs can buy an older, used refrigerator for a cheaper price. However, the motor of equipment with this profile has already lost its useful life and usually requires more energy to function properly.

It is also worth carrying out maintenance on the devices. It may cost more in the short term, but the good functioning of the machines provides a longer useful life.

An accounting office can save money with ambient refrigeration during periods of lower temperatures.

ALTERNATIVE ENERGY

There are energy sources that can help entrepreneurs save energy. Again, it varies from case to case. It is necessary to analyze some factors:

production capacity – alternative sources must be sufficient to cover the business’s energy consumption;

installation cost – if the costs of purchasing the equipment do not compensate for the savings, it is not worth it;

locality – there are regions that are not conducive to alternative energy sources, such as solar panels.

Some examples of useful technologies for entrepreneurs are:

solar boards – serve most segments and can help reduce expenses in sectors in general;

biogas producers – reduce thermal energy costs by producing a substance similar to cooking gas from food waste. It can be beneficial for small restaurants, which leave a lot of waste;

energy signature – there are companies that specialize in installing new energy production sources in remote locations. These are usually solar panels. In this case, the small business can buy a share in these companies and reduce costs by up to 30%.

Sebrae recommends that all these decisions be made based on analysis. There are many variables that can drastically influence when it comes to saving on your electricity bill.

One point to consider when hiring alternative energy sources is equipment maintenance. It can be expensive and any defect has the ability to harm production.

Sebrae provides a free analysis for small businesses interested in producing energy through alternative forms. The program registration form can be accessed in this link. Completing the document takes 5 to 8 minutes and the response depends on the availability of analysts.

In this case, the entity evaluates the situation of each company and suggests ways of saving through sources. If a possible producer is identified, Sebrae will contact you to continue with the studies.

SEEK KNOWLEDGE

The entrepreneur must seek to learn about how energy consumption works, including the more technical parts. The ideal is to monitor the electricity bill meter in order to understand how the Kw measurement system works. This makes it easier to understand expenses.

Sebrae provides a collection of e-books with energy saving instructions for each business model. Access the files in PDF format below to: