The 1st step is to consult the electoral situation; You must present an official document with photo, such as driver's license, passport and ID

On election day, it is very common for voters to forget their voter ID when identifying themselves to the poll workers. However, the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) informs that it is possible to participate in the election without the document.

Read below everything you need to know to vote in the 2024 municipal elections if you do not present your electoral card.

Are you up to date with the Electoral Court?

The 1st step to voting in the election is to check the electoral situation. Until May 8, the closing day of electoral registration, voters can resolve pending issues that prevent voting.

For those who do not yet have their biometrics registered with the Electoral Court, the deadline is April 8th.

To make an inquiry, access the TSE website and go to the “Services” tab, located in the top right corner. Choose the “Electoral Status” option, enter your CPF number and click “Consult”. Ready. You will know whether the electoral card is regular or not.

In case of an irregular situation, just click, also in the “Services” tab, on “Electoral Self-Service”. Then, choose the option “Electoral ID” and then “Regularize your canceled electoral ID”.

Services such as biometric registration require the applicant's presence at an electoral registry. If this is the case, the self-service system itself will alert you and indicate the best location for in-person assistance.

Is it possible to vote without a voter registration card?

Yes. Before leaving home and going to the polling station, take an official photo ID with you, which is legible, to prove your identity. The accepted options for voting are:

identity card (General Registry or RG) or social identity (in the case of trans and transvestite people); passport; reservist certificate (for men who performed military service in the reserve); work card or professional category recognized by law; CNH (National Driving License).

It is also possible to prove your personal identity with the e-Título, as long as you have a photo and fingerprint registration with the Electoral Court. The application works as a digital copy of the voter registration card.

But if you have the electoral card in physical form and you insist on presenting it when voting, it is still necessary to present one of the documents described above, as the card does not have a photo of the voter or the voter.

What is the date of the 2024 municipal elections?

The 1st round of the election will be on October 6th. The 2nd round, which can be held in cities with more than 200 thousand inhabitants for majority elections (mayor), is scheduled for October 27th.

The time for voting in the 2 rounds is from 8 am to 5 pm (Brasília time).

This year, municipal elections will be held in 5,569 municipalities in Brazil, which take place every 4 years. More than 53 million voters go to the polls to choose representatives for the positions of mayor, vice-mayor and councilor.

The 1st electoral title?

If you are already or will turn 16 by October 6th, you can now apply for voter registration and participate in the 2024 municipal elections.

To do this, access the Electoral Justice online service and choose the “Electoral Title” option. Then, click on “Get my voter registration card” and follow the instructions.

According to the Federal Constitution, electoral registration and voting are mandatory for people over 18 years of age and optional for illiterate people, people over 70 years of age and young people aged 16 and 17.

The service is available until May 8th. For those who do not have biometrics, the deadline to request the first copy of the title is April 8th.

With information from TSE (Superior Electoral Court).