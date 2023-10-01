30,500 counselors will be chosen; Voting will be held from 8am to 5pm in all municipalities

Voters from all Brazilian municipalities can go to the polls this Sunday (1st October 2023) to choose their representatives in the approximately 6,100 guardianship councils. In total, according to the Ministry of Human Rights and Citizenship, around 30,500 counselors will be chosen from among the candidates for the positions.

Voters who are in good standing with the Electoral Court can vote normally. To exercise this right, simply present yourself with your CPF, original document with photo (physical or electronic) and proof of residence. Young people between 16 and 17 years old can also vote. To do this, the same documents must be presented, with proof of residence associated with the name of the parents or legal guardians.

The voting locations for guardianship councilors are not all the same as those for general elections. As this is a smaller process, the electoral zones were grouped. Consultations about the voting location and candidates can be made to the Municipal Council for the Rights of Children and Adolescents in your city.

Voters can also contact their city hall directly to obtain this information. For voters in the Federal District, voting locations can be found on the Regional Electoral Court website.

The guardianship councils, which have existed for more than 3 decades, were created based on Federal Law 8,069 of 1990, the ECA (Child and Adolescent Statute), with the function of guaranteeing compliance with the rights of citizens under 18 years of age. .

Each Guardianship Council is made up of 5 members chosen by the local population, who act in a collegiate manner, in accordance with the duties established, mainly, in Article 136 of the ECA.

Unlike municipal, state and federal elections, voter participation is optional, which means that, historically, these elections have a low voter turnout.

This week, the SNDCA (National Secretariat for the Rights of Children and Adolescents), linked to the Ministry of Human Rights, issued a letter recommending that all municipalities provide free public transport for the election of new guardianship councilors.

The recommendation also requests that the service be maintained at normal levels, as well as on weekdays, in the quantity and frequency necessary for voters to travel on the date of the election.

A novelty in these elections for guardianship councilors is that, for the first time, electronic voting machines will be used throughout the national territory. The equipment will be loaned by the 27 regional electoral courts.

According to legislation, guardianship councils are considered permanent and autonomous, non-jurisdictional bodies, and are charged by society with ensuring and defending the rights of children and adolescents by the family, society in general and, mainly, the public authorities, notably at the municipal level, supervising the performance of public bodies and governmental and non-governmental entities serving children, adolescents and families.

With information from Agência Brasil.