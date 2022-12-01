Proteins are essential for the proper functioning of the body. They contribute to the building of skin, muscles, bones and other tissues. They perform essential physiological and metabolic functions such as structural, transport, regulatory and enzymatic.

They are responsible for the formation and maintenance of cell tissues, muscle synthesis, antibodies, enzymes, hormones, neurotransmitters, transport of substances throughout the body and are a source of energy.

It is possible to find proteins throughout the plant kingdom. They are present in virtually all foods, except oils and sugars. They can be found in fruits and vegetables, but the concentration is higher in legumes such as soybeans, edamame, lupine, peas, lentils, beans and chickpeas.

They can be used in salads, stews, hamburgers, broths, dumplings, pancakes, ‘granmelete’ (which uses chickpea flour) and even in sweet preparations, such as black bean brownie or chocolate mousse made with tofu. Already oilseeds, such as peanuts and cashew nuts, and vegetables, such as broccoli, cauliflower and mushrooms, are sources of protein, however, they have less protein content than grains.

Every protein we consume is made up of a set of amino acids, they can be:

– Essential: essentially derived from food.

– Non-essential: obtained through food, but can also be produced by the body, from essential amino acids.

When we ingest a protein, we are actually ingesting a combination of amino acids. This protein is not fully absorbed, it is first broken down into amino acids and then the amino acids are absorbed by the body. Plants synthesize these essential amino acids, and when animals consume plants, they store these amino acids.

When we consume foods of animal origin, we consume the amino acids that were synthesized by plants. All plant foods have proteins, providing us with all the amino acids, essential and non-essential, fundamental to our body’s balance and health. Therefore, there is no difference for the organism if you consume animal or vegetable protein, both will be well absorbed.

It is possible to replace proteins of animal origin with vegetable ones without great difficulties, but it is necessary to pay attention to some points. The biggest mistake that occurs at this stage is food replacement. Many exclude meat, chicken, fish, eggs, milk and derivatives, which are protein sources, and exchange for options that are sources of carbohydrates, such as rice with vegetables, pasta with vegetables, rice with potatoes and vegetables. In this way, they end up having a diet with a protein deficit, which may compromise their health.