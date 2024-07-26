In the 2024.2 edition, 243,850 scholarships are offered for higher education, 170,319 of which are full (100%) and 73,531 are partial (50%)

Registration for the selection process of Prouni (University for All Program) for the 2nd semester of 2024 end at 11:59 pm this Friday (Jul 26, 2024). The federal government program offers full and partial scholarships in higher education in the private sector.

In this edition, 243,850 scholarships are offered, 170,319 full (100%) and 73,531 partial (50%), by MEC (Ministry of Education).

HOW TO REGISTER

Read the step by step below:

click here and access the official Prouni website; go to “Sign up”; click “enter with GOV.BR” and log in with your username and password. If you do not already have a registration on the federal government portal, you will need to create one; then fill in the registration data and select “save and continue”; answer the questionnaire about ethnicity, disability and education. At the bottom of the screen, mark the data confirmation field declared; in the 3rd stage, fill in the family group data, with socioeconomic information; finally select It is the courses you want in order of preference. You can choose up to 2 options of educational institution, location of offer, course, shift, type of scholarship and competition modality.

CRITERIA

To participate in the Prouni selection process, the candidate must have achieved at least 450 points on average in the tests, in one of the last two editions of the Enem (National High School Exam), in addition to not having scored zero on the essay. The student cannot have been a trainee in the year of the test.

In addition, the program uses socioeconomic criteria for selection and distribution of available scholarships. Thus, students with family income per capita that do not exceed 1 and a half minimum wages are eligible for 100% scholarships, and those earning up to 3 minimum wages are eligible for 50% scholarships.

Candidates must also meet one of these educational criteria:

completed high school entirely in a public school;

completed high school entirely at a private institution, as a full scholarship holder at the respective institution;

completed secondary education partially in a public school and partially in a private institution, as a full scholarship holder of the respective institution;

completed secondary education partially in a public school and partially in a private institution, with or without a scholarship from the respective institution; and

completed high school entirely at a private institution, with a partial scholarship from the respective institution or without the scholarship status;

People with disabilities also have access to the program, in addition to teachers from the public education system who want to enroll in undergraduate or pedagogy courses.

PROUNI CALENDAR 2024.2