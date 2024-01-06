Deadline to register to vote is May 8, 2024; After this date, voter registration will be closed

The year 2024 is the year of municipal elections. Voters in more than 5,500 cities will go to the polls in October to elect mayors and councilors. The 1st round will be held on October 6th, and the 2nd, on October 27th. To vote, you must have a voter registration card.

Any Brazilian citizen aged 16 or over can register to vote. According to the Federal Constitution, electoral registration and voting are mandatory from the age of 18 and optional for young people aged 16 and 17, for illiterate people and for those over 70 years of age.

You can also enlist citizens aged 15 and over. However, even with a voter registration card, these young people will only be able to vote, even on an optional basis, if they have already turned 16 years old. If the voter turns 16 on voting day, they will be able to vote.

HOW TO ENLIST

The voter registration process is simple and can be carried out in two ways:

– just go to the electoral office closest to your residence to register to vote. Consult the Regional Electoral Court Portal (TRE) of your State or a service unit of the electoral zone where their electoral domicile is located (where the person lives and will vote) and check whether there is a need for scheduling; online – access your State’s TSE or TRE website and, in the top right corner, in the “Services” tab, click on “Electoral self-service”. Go to “Electoral ID” and click on the “Get your electoral ID” option. Then just fill in the fields with the requested data.

For voter registration, the following documents (scanned or photographed) will be requested:

official identification document (front and back, when applicable);

proof of connection with the municipality (residential, emotional, family, professional, community or other ties that justify the choice of the city);

proof of debt payment (when there is an amount to be paid to the Electoral Court);

proof of military discharge, mandatory only for males who belong to the conscript class, that is, Brazilians born between January 1st and December 31st of the year in which they turn 19 years of age. The document will be required from transgender men who have corrected their gender in the civil registry by December 31st of the year they turned 19, in accordance with article 35, paragraph 7, of TSE Resolution No. 23,659/2021;

a stylish photo selfie, in which the person appears holding the official identification document next to their face. Accessories that make it difficult to recognize the face, such as caps, beanies, etc., should not be used.

Pay attention to the closing deadline for electoral registration

The deadline to register to vote is May 8, 2024. After this date, voter registration will be closed to new registrations.

The closure of electoral registration only occurs in election years so that the Electoral Court can organize voting based on the determined number of voters eligible to vote. For this reason, the legislation determines that no application for electoral registration or transfer is received within 150 days prior to the date of the election (article 91 of the Elections Law – Law No. 9,504/1997).

Registration for the elections will be closed after May 8, 2024, since the 1st round of the election will be on October 6, 2024 (article 77 of the federal Constitution).

With information from TSE.