Government includes 95% of medicines in the program that completed 20 years; change should impact 3 million people

Since July 11, the date on which Farmácia Popular completed 20 years of existence, 95% of medicines and supplies have been offered free of charge to the entire population.

Now, in addition to medicines for asthma, diabetes, hypertension, osteoporosis and contraceptives, the population has free access to treatment for high cholesterol, Parkinson’s disease, glaucoma and rhinitis. The measure was announced by the Minister of Health, Nísia Trindade, on July 10.

The expectation is that at least 3 million people who already use the program will be impacted, resulting in savings of up to R$400 per year for users.

Free sanitary pads are also available at pharmacies accredited by the program. The initiative is part of the Menstrual Dignity campaign, which distributes hygiene items to low-income individuals registered with CadÚnico.

How to withdraw the medication

To collect medication via Farmácia Popular, simply go to an accredited pharmacy, identified by the Farmácia Popular do Brasil Program logo, and present a valid medical prescription, which can be from either the SUS or private services, along with an identity document and CPF.

Removal of geriatric diapers

In addition to presenting the documents, to collect geriatric diapers for incontinence:

the patient must be 60 years of age or older or be a person with a disability;

must present a prescription, report or medical certificate indicating the need to use a geriatric diaper;

In the case of a person with a disability, the report must include the respective ICD (International Classification of Diseases).

If you cannot pick up the medicines

Patients who are bedridden or unable to visit an accredited Farmácia Popular unit may send a legal representative or attorney to collect their medication. To do so, the representative must present the following documents:

medical prescription within the validity period, both from the SUS and private services;

official document with photo and CPF of the beneficiary holding the income.

Underage patient

In the case of a minor patient, it is necessary:

presentation of birth certificate or ID;

official document with photo and CPF of the legal representative;

document proving legal representation.

Legal representative

The legal representative may be:

person declared responsible by court order;

holder of a public power of attorney that grants full powers or specific powers to purchase medicines and/or geriatric diapers from Farmácia Popular;

holder of a private instrument of power of attorney with notarization, granting full powers or specific powers to purchase medicines and/or geriatric diapers through the program;

holder of a civil identity document proving responsibility for the minor, holder of the medical prescription.

Family Allowance

Bolsa Família beneficiaries have access to all medications available in the program completely free of charge. There is no need to register. The benefit is automatically recognized by the system.

With information from Ministry of Health.