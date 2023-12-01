From the editorial teami From the editorial team https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 01/12/2023 – 13:21

The federal government announced that it will eliminate the debt of some of the beneficiaries who have a contract with the Minha Casa Minha Vida program. The measure applies to those who receive Bolsa Família or the Continuous Payment Benefit (BPC). In the subsidized MCMV modalities (FAR, FDS and Rural), Bolsa Família and BPC beneficiaries will be exempt from paying installments.

Those families who have already paid sixty or more installments, in the case of housing in urban areas, or 1% of the contract value, in the case of housing in rural areas, will also have their contracts terminated.

According to an announcement from the Ministry of Cities, people who have properties financed by the program can now find out whether they will be entitled to discharge their contract. To do this, simply look for the bank financing the operation: Caixa or Banco do Brasil.

For contracts signed with Caixa: beneficiaries can check whether they meet the criteria established by the Ordinance:

just typing the CPF in the bank website;

Or by opening the Habitação Caixa, Internet Banking or Caixa Tem app.

If the contract meets the criteria defined by the government, the customer will be notified with a message that their contract has been settled and the settlement agreement will be issued by January 20, 2024.

For contracts made with Banco do Brasil: those who have contracted financing through Banco do Brasil should consult: