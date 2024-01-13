Taxes continue to be charged to the entrepreneur if his registration is not finalized

The MEI (Individual Microentrepreneur) can cancel their registration in the category whenever they want. To register the entrepreneur's CNPJ (National Register of Legal Entities), you must follow the tutorial below:

access the Entrepreneur Portal select “Request Download”; sign in with account gov.br ; fill in the requested data; sign the discharge statement; complete the process.

Canceling the MEI registration is a path of no return. The CNPJ is automatically excluded. The entrepreneur needs to open a new process from scratch if he wants to return to the modality, says Serasa Experian in a explanatory text.

The microentrepreneur can finalize his MEI even with the modality's monthly taxes in arrears. However, the debts will continue to be outstanding and accruing interest. The recommendation is that the amounts be paid as soon as possible.

Monthly taxes range from R$71.6 to R$76.6 in 2024, depending on the sector in which the microentrepreneur operates. Understand more in this report.

If the citizen stopped acting as a MEI, but did not cancel the registration, tax charges will continue each month. It could mean unnecessary debt for the person after completion.

Taxes in arrears will be charged later with interest. Furthermore, a situation of default can prevent social security benefits – which come due to payment to the INSS (National Social Security Institute).

Accumulating debt can make life difficult for citizens in the future, when they are looking for loans and financing, for example.

In this report, the Entrepreneurial Power explains how it is possible to regularize MEI pending issues with the IRS.

If the end of the CNPJ is due to the company exceeding the revenue limit of R$81,000 for an individual micro-entrepreneur, it is recommended to change its official size to a micro-enterprise. In this case, it is necessary to look at the rules of each city and state to adapt to the standards.