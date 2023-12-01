From the editorial teami From the editorial team https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 01/12/2023 – 15:50

Whatsapp announced, this Thursday, the 30th, a feature to ensure even greater security in messages on the platform. In addition to the existing Conversation Lock, the company launched the secret code: a password to protect users’ conversations, in addition to the screen lock password already existing on cell phones and smartphones.

With the new feature, you can hide the ‘Blocked Conversations’ folder from the list of conversations, so that they can only be discovered by typing their secret code in the search bar.

According to the announcement, the new conversation blocking begins this Thursday, but will be rolled out to all users globally in the coming months.

How to create the secret code for Whatsapp conversations