The 1st goal of the World Cup in Qatar, in the match between the host country and Ecuador this Sunday (November 20, 2022), was annulled by VAR (Video Assistant Referee). The referees used semi-automatic offside technology, unprecedented in the world championship.

Improved, the tool now detects the exact position of players when they touch the ball. This is done using 12 cameras installed on the stadium roof and a sensor located inside the ball.

The cameras collect up to 29 data points from each player, about 50 times per second. The data includes all athletes’ limbs and extremities, used to determine whether or not there is an impediment.

The data is processed in real time by an artificial intelligence algorithm, which alerts the VAR whenever a player is in an irregular position and when the ball is received by him.





The video referee must then validate the offside, manually checking the moment the ball was received by the player and its position. The decision is communicated to the match referee, who declares the irregularity.

Afterwards, an animation is created from the data collected from the players and displayed in the stadium and in the live stream.

🇧🇷Semi-automatic offside technology is an evolution of VAR systems implemented around the world”, said FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

The technology was tested at the Arab Nations Cup and the Club World Cup in 2021. The tests were validated by the MIT Sports Laboratory (Massachusetts Institute of Technology), in the United States, and by the Track consulting group from the University of Victoria, Australia.