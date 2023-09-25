From the editorial teami From the editorial team https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 09/25/2023 – 13:14

The Service Time Guarantee Fund (FGTS) will have, from 2024, an online platform (FGTS Digital). Created by the Ministry of Labor and Employment, the set of systems is in the testing phase until November 10, but can now be accessed by members of the eSocial group.

The Ministry’s objective is for FGTS Digital to reduce bureaucracy and facilitate procedures for employers and workers. Next, you will understand how the tool’s application and website work.

1) Payments via Pix

Announced in August 2023, FGTS Digital was created by the Ministry of Labor and Employment to manage processes related to FGTS.

Initially, the service is available in a trial format for members of Group 1 of eSocial (revenues above R$78 million in 2016).

One of the first new features is that payment of the benefit can be made via Pix.

2) Operating schedule

In August 2023, the Ministry of Labor and Employment announced the accession of Group 1 of eSocial to the FGTS Digital testing platform.

In the last month of September 2023, the tool was granted access to everyone who chooses the modality.

In November this year, testing with the platform comes to an end. It will remain closed until the end of the year to prepare for official implementation.

In January 2024, the new system is expected to enter into circulation.

3) How to access FGTS Digital in tests?

The first step is to access the link on the Federal Government website: (https://www.gov.br/trabalho-e-emprego/pt-br/servicos/employer/fgtsdigital).

Then click on ‘ACCESS – Testing Environment’, on the left side of the page. To understand more details of the system, the user can click on “GET TO KNOW FGTS DIGITAL”.

The third step is to log into your account on the Gov.br website, using a login and password.

Enter your personal details or create an account at Gov.br.

Confirm your personal data with contact information and security phrase. If necessary, add a contact to add more ways to ensure access security. Click “Yes” when the “Data saved successfully” message appears on the screen.

Ready. You fully access the FGTS Digital environment and can take advantage of the available services.

4) Features

Among the services released for digital operation are:

Guide management; Employer Inquiries; Employer Data; Message Center; Powers of attorney; News, manuals and questions; Payment simulation; Service channels on Whatsapp and/or Chatbot.

5) Manual

The Ministry of Labor and Employment also announced a channel for anyone who wants to understand more details about FGTS Digital. To access it, visit the link: (https://www.gov.br/trabalho-e-emprego/pt-br/servicos/employer/fgtsdigital/manual-e-documentacao-tecnica/manual-do-orientacao- do-fgts-digital-version-1-0-18-08-2023.pdf)