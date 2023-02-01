Ceremony will be held at 10 am; call starts with the North region and ends with the South region

In the inaugural session of the 57th Legislature of the Chamber of Deputies, which will be held this Wednesday (1st.Feb.2023), at 10 am, the deputies of each State and the Federal District are called individually to take the oath.

The call starts with the North region and ends with the South region. Within each unit of the Federation, congressmen are announced in alphabetical order.

In an interview with Radio Cameralegislative consultant Leo Van Holte provided details of this part of the ceremony.

“It is an oath similar to the one the President of the Republic takes. The oath consists of the following declaration: ‘I promise to maintain, defend and fulfill the Constitution, observe the laws, promote the general good of the Brazilian people and uphold the unity, integrity and independence of the Brazil‘. After this commitment, the roll call is made and each deputy, standing up, ratifies this declaration, saying: ‘I promise you this’, with the others remaining seated and silent”, explained.

With the inauguration session over, the deputies are preparing for a 2nd appointment this Wednesday (Feb 1st). It is the election session of the Board of Directors of the Chamber, which is scheduled for 16:30.

On Thursday (Feb 2), at 3 pm, deputies and senators will gather in the plenary of the Chamber for a solemn session, which will officially inaugurate the works of the new legislature.

With information from News Chamber Agency