Those searching for life outside the earth are getting some such signs, which scientists are excited about. This time also researchers have not discovered real life forms on the planet Venus, but it is believed that phosphine gas is produced on the Earth when bacteria emit oxygen in an atmosphere that does not exist. This means that on some other planet, it is gas and if there is gas, then there will be bacteria. In such a situation, life is imagined if they are emitting.Phosphine was first discovered by a team of international scientists with the help of the James Clark Maxwell Telescope in Hawaii and then confirmed with the Atacama Large Millimeter / Sub Millimeter Array Radio Telescope in Chile. The lead author of the research, published in the journal Nature Astronomy and Cardiff University astronomer Jane Greaves, says he was “quite surprised, but I was taken aback.” Scientists have been searching for life outside the Earth for a long time, and are looking for it with the help of scientific discovery and telescopes to find bio-signatures, which are indirect of life on other planets and moon in our solar system and beyond. Give the hint

Clara Sausa-Silva, co-author of the research, says that so far what Venus is aware of is the most likely explanation for phosphine, as fictional as it may be, is life. Sausa-Silva says that this is important because if it is phosphine gas and life means that we are not alone. She goes on to say that this discovery means that life itself must be very normal and that there may be many more planets in the galaxy where there is life.

Australian scientist Alan Duffy expressed joy at the discovery, saying that it was the most exciting sign of life being present on a planet other than Earth. The way scientists are seeing the possibilities of life on Mars, in the same way that they have not paid attention to the planet Venus. According to DW’s report, phosphine – consisting of one phosphorus particle and three hydrogen particles, is very toxic to humans. Some reports have recently reported that Venus’ atmosphere is very toxic and the temperature reaches 471 ° C, so hot lead can also be melted. In such a situation, even if there is life there, there are no conditions accessible to humans at this time.