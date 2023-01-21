Every day you should brush your teeth after meals, so the toothbrush becomes an essential tool in everyday life. Although apparently this object is in good condition, you should know that it must be changed from time to time. The daily use of the toothbrush allows you to achieve proper oral hygiene, but you have to change it from time to time.

According to Jordi Cambra and Víctor Cambra, specialized dentists in Barcelona from the Cambra Clinic dental clinic, every certain period of time you have to change your toothbrush. Over the months, the bristles and the control accumulate a large amount of bacteria, in addition to the fact that their wear modifies the shape of the bristles, which over time will not be as effective when it comes to eliminating bacterial plaque.

How often should you change your toothbrush?



If you don’t remove plaque bacteria, your mouth may be in serious danger of suffering from periodontal disease. To avoid this, you must take into account the change of toothbrush, for a new one, about 3 or 4 times a year.

It’s also important to change your toothbrush after you’ve had a cold, flu, mouth infection, or sore throat. The germs of this type of pathology can be stored in the bristles of the brush and cause an infection again. After brushing you should make sure to leave the brush in the open air to dry and prevent germs from growing. You should avoid closing it with the plastic hood while it is wet.

The right toothpaste



Just as changing your toothbrush is very important, you should also choose a toothpaste according to your oral needs. For example, patients with high dental sensitivity should use a toothpaste that contains potassium nitrate, since it depolarizes the nerve, protecting it from the discharge that causes pain.

Gingivitis patients are recommended to use triclosan toothpaste. Triclosan is an antibacterial (not recommended for children under 6 years of age) that regenerates and tones the gums. If the patient often has cavities, you should choose a stannous or partner fluoride toothpaste that will reduce the acidity of your plaque and saliva, preventing enamel demineralization.

A periodic replacement of the toothbrush and the correct choice of toothpaste will help keep your mouth healthy, as long as you brush your teeth completely, as recommended by the Cambra Clinic dental clinic. Brushing time should not be less than 3 minutes, since you have to use about 30 seconds for each quadrant of the mouth.