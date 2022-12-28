The Social Security simulator is now available to find out how much you will have to pay as a freelancer in 2023. / Fotolia

In 2023, the new contribution system for the self-employed will come into force, which will change the corresponding quotas over the next three years. It is made up of 15 sections that determine the contribution bases and quotas based on net income. To facilitate this transition, Social Security has launched a simulator with which you can discover how much you will have to pay starting next year.

It is important that you know the key dates of the new contribution system, since different periods will open for you to communicate the monthly contribution base that you have chosen according to the net returns that you expect to obtain on average monthly throughout the year. The monthly contributions to Social Security that all those who register as self-employed must pay will range from 230 to 500 euros per month in 2023, and from 200 to 590 euros per month in 2025, always depending on the net returns. Another novelty of the new system is that the self-employed will have the possibility of changing their quota based on their net income forecast up to six times a year.

This is how the simulator works



Through the Social Security simulator you can make your calculations before the quotas change and, thus, know the amount you will have to pay. This tool is already available on the Importass portal. To find out the amount of your next installments, you must first indicate the range in which you estimate your net monthly income will be in 2023. Later you can indicate a more exact amount of the expected income. Based on that figure, the simulator will show you the minimum and maximum that you have to pay. The fee you select will determine the contribution base and the amount of your future benefits.

You should also take into account that deductions have not been applied to the amount shown by the simulator. Therefore, to calculate the net income, all the expenses that have been incurred due to the activity and have been necessary to obtain the income must be deducted from the income. A deduction for generic expenses of 7% is additionally applied to this result, which in the case of being self-employed will be 3%.