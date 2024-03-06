From the editorial teami From the editorial team https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 03/06/2024 – 10:34

The 96th ceremony of Oscar is approaching and, with that, discussions about Hollywood phenomena are intensifying. And with Margot Robbie It is Cillian Murphy having starred in the biggest “rivalry” in cinemas in 2023, with the phenomenon “Barbenheimer” — and grossed the biggest box office of the year with “Barbie” ($1.4 billion) and “Oppenheimer” ($1 billion) —, the question also arises: how much do the highest-paid actors in Hollywood earn?

According to “Forbes”, the 10 highest-paid actors raised US$449 million, more than R$2 billion, in 2023. Despite this, a curious fact: despite the Oscar nominations, the interpreter of Robert Oppenheimer and protagonist of “ Peaky Blinders” is not part of the list. And even without an Oscar nomination, Margot Robbie and Ryan Goslingthe protagonists of “Barbie”, are in the top 4 of the list, with agents guaranteeing that “Margot Robbie will receive checks for 'Barbie' for the rest of her life”.

Another major highlight goes to Adam Sandler: in the first half of the year alone, the veteran collected more than 500 hours watched in his films.

Next, find out who the highest-paid actors in Hollywood are and how much they earn in 2023.

10th place: Denzel Washington ($24 million/R$118 million)

9th place: Ben Affleck ($38 million/R$187 million)

7th place: Jason Statham ($41 million/R$202 million)

7th place: Leonardo DiCaprio (US$41 million/R$202 million)

6th place: Jennifer Aniston ($42 million/R$207 million)

4th place: Matt Damon ($43 million/R$212 million)

4th place: Ryan Gosling ($43 million/R$212 million)

3rd place: Tom Cruise ($45 million/R$222 million)

2nd place: Margot Robbie ($59 million/R$291 million)

1st place: Adam Sandler ($73 million/R$360 million)