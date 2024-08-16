Federal deputy Marcelo Queiroz (PP) is the only millionaire, with R$7.6 million in assets; Juliete Pantoja (UP) reported having no assets to declare

The federal deputy Marcelo Queiroz (PP) is the candidate for Mayor of Rio who has the largest declared assets Electoral Justice: R$ 7.6 million. He is the only millionaire candidate in the race. Candidates for the position declared to the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) less than R$500 thousand in assets.

At the other end in the ranking of declared assets is the educator and activist of the MLB (Movement of Struggle in Neighborhoods, Villages and Favelas) Juliet Pantoja Alves (UP), who reported having no assets to declare.

The current mayor and candidate for re-election, Eduardo Paes (PSD), stated to the Electoral Court that he had assets worth R$185.6 thousand. In 2020, he had R$478.4 thousand.

The candidate Carol Sponza (Novo) is the candidate with the 2nd largest net worth among the competitors, with R$ 489 thousand. It is followed by Ricardo Amorim (Brazil Union), that has R$ 277 thousand.

Information about the candidates and their respective assets is available on the platform DivulgaCandfrom the TSE. The deadline for parties to formalize their candidacies was Thursday (August 15, 2024). Despite this, objections may lead to changes until the end of the electoral period.

Here are the statements of the candidates individually:

EDUARDO PAES

Paes declared to the Electoral Court that he has assets worth R$185,668.74. In 2020, his assets totaled R$478,358.42 – a drop of 61.19% in the last 4 years.

According to the current mayor, the assets are:

a 2020 Tiguan car worth R$150,000;

R$ 32,811.38 invested in private pension plans;

R$2,857.36 in bank accounts in the country and abroad.

ALEXANDRE RAMAGE

The federal deputy and PL candidate for the election, Alexander Ramagemdeclared having only 1 car, valued at R$264,536.00. A drop of 46% in relation to the assets declared in 2022, when it was R$428,746.00.

TARCISIO MOTTA

The federal deputy and candidate for the PSOL in Rio, Tarcisio Mottainformed the TSE that he had assets worth R$12,000, deposited in a current account.

Motta’s assets have tripled since 2022, when he ran for federal deputy and declared having R$4,000.

MARCELO QUEIROZ

Federal deputy and PP candidate Marcelo Queiroz has the largest assets among the candidates: R$7,630,490.17. The amount represents an increase of 665% since his election to the Chamber of Deputies in 2022.

They are broken down as follows:

R$ 6,918,196.49 in land and real estate;

R$586,293.68 in investments, equity interests and deposits;

a car valued at R$126,000. There is no specification of the vehicle’s model or make.

CYRO GARCIA

Cyro Garcia, historian, professor and candidate for Mayor of Rio de Janeiro for the PSTU, declared that he has an apartment valued at R$140,000. Compared to 2022, his assets decreased by R$24,760.

CAROL SPONZA

Lawyer and candidate for mayor of Rio de Janeiro for the Novo party, Carol Sponza, declared to the TSE that she has assets worth R$494,414.24. The assets declared this year are as follows:

an apartment that she co-owns worth R$484,414.24;

R$5,000 invested in the law firm of which she is a partner.

RODRIGO AMORIM

State deputy and candidate Rodrigo Amorim informed the TSE that he has R$277 thousand in assets – R$20 thousand more than in 2022. They are:

a property valued at R$185 thousand;

R$92,000 in cash.

JULIET PANTOJA

Educator and activist of the MLB (Movement for Struggle in Neighborhoods, Villages and Favelas) Juliet Pantoja Alves (UP) reported having no assets to declare. He applied in 2012, 2020 and 2022, but only in 2022 did he declare having assets worth R$203.99 in a current account.

HENRIQUE SIMONARD

The journalist and candidate for the PCO Henry Simonard reported having no assets to declare. He also ran for elective office in 2018, 2020 and 2022 – on all occasions he said he had no assets to declare.