06/29/2024 – 15:00

One of the main franchise chains in the food sector, Chiquinho Sorvetes wants to focus its growth in the coming years in large Brazilian capitals. The company, which was born in the Minas Gerais city of Frutal in the 1980s, recorded a 6% growth in the number of franchises in the country between 2022 and 2023.

According to the Brazilian Franchising Association (ABF), the company jumped from 725 to 772 operations throughout Brazil, and is the 23rd largest franchise in the country and the second largest in the ice cream sector, behind only Oggy, which is in 18th position.

“As we were born focused on interior cities, our next step now is to open more and more stores in capitals and large cities”, says Isaias Bernardes, founder of Chiquinho Sorvetes.

How much does it cost to have a brand franchise?

For those interested in owning a franchise of the brand, there are several models and prices offered. The return on investment period, according to the company, is 24 to 36 months. All details were provided by the company.

External Module/Kiosk – store model has a more practical and optimized design

Initial investment from: R$405 thousand

Average annual revenue: R$ 960 thousand

Franchise fee R$ 45 thousand

Royalty Rate: 5%

Advertising fee: 2%

Average monthly profit: 20% to 25%

Return period: 24 to 36 months

Traditional store – model made for large cities and shopping centers

Initial investment from: R$ 390 thousand

Average annual revenue: R$ 1,140 thousand

Franchise Fee R$60 thousand

Royalty Rate: 5%

Advertising fee: 2%

Average monthly profit: 17% to 22%

Payback period: 24 to 36 months

Shopping mall store

Initial investment from: R$ 340 thousand

Franchise Fee: R$60 thousand

Average annual revenue: R$ 1,260 thousand

Royalty Rate: 5%

Advertising fee: 2%

Average monthly profit: from 17% to 22%

Return period: 24 to 36 months

Basic store – model for cities with a population of less than 50 thousand inhabitants

Initial investment from: R$ 345 thousand

Average annual revenue: R$780 thousand

Franchise Fee: R$ 35 thousand

Royalty Rate: 5%

Advertising fee: 2%

Average monthly profit: 20% to 25%

Return period: 24 to 36 months

Kiosk – can be built in galleries, shopping malls and other retail locations

Initial investment from: R$ 305 thousand

Average annual revenue: R$960 thousand

Franchise Fee: R$ 45 thousand

Royalty Rate: 5%

Advertising fee: 2%

Average monthly profit: 20% to 25%

Return period: 24 to 36 months

Company will open complex in the interior of SP

One of the company’s new developments for 2024 will be the inauguration of Cidade Chiquinho, a complex of over 250,000 m² in the city of São José dos Campos that will house all areas of the holding company, from administrative to logistics, including a 15,000 m² logistics center and an 8,000 m² administrative building.