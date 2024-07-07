Matheus Almeidai Matheus Almeida https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/matheus-almeida/ 07/07/2024 – 15:00

The first fast-food chain in Brazil, Bob’s has had a growth strategy through franchised units since 1984. The company is currently the 4th largest in the segment in the country, behind Burger King (3rd), Subway (2nd) and the champion McDonald’s.

With the goal of expanding fivefold in São Paulo within five years, the company announced Potencializa São Paulo. The program offers incentives to franchisees to open new points of sale in the state by 2027. For new franchisees, the benefit is a regressive discount on the percentage of royalties for five years.

Without benefits, it is possible to open a restaurant in the chain with an initial investment of R$1,034,000.

Available franchise models

The different formats offered to franchisees vary according to the available area. All points of sale are considered suitable for cities with a population of over 100,000.

Street shop

Total investment: from R$ 1,305,000

Required area: from 100m²

Franchise fee: R$ 75 thousand

Assembly: From R$ 1,230,000*

Working Capital: R$ 40 thousand

Marketing fund: 4% of revenue

Royalties: 6% of revenue

Average profitability: 12% to 15%

Average payback: 36 to 48 months

Store in food court

Total investment: from R$ 1,118,000

Required area: from 45m²

Franchise fee: R$65,000

Assembly: from R$ 1,053,000*

Working Capital: R$ 40,000

Marketing Fund: 4%

Royalties: 6%

Average profitability: 11% to 15%

Average payback: 32 to 40 months

Store in Store – model for interior of other establishments

Total investment: from R$ 1,034,000

Required area: from 30m²

Franchise fee: R$52,000

Assembly: from R$ 982,000

Working Capital: R$ 40,000

Marketing Fund: 4%

Royalties: 6%

Average profitability: 11% to 16%

Average payback: 32 to 40 months

Street Store Model with Drive-Thru

Total investment: from R$ 1,561,000

Required area: from 175m² + 500m² of track

Franchise fee: R$85,000

Assembly: from R$ 1,476,000

Working Capital: R$ 40,000

Marketing Fund: 4%

Royalties: 6%

Average profitability: 12% to 15%

Average payback: 36 to 48 months