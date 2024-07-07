07/07/2024 – 15:00
The first fast-food chain in Brazil, Bob’s has had a growth strategy through franchised units since 1984. The company is currently the 4th largest in the segment in the country, behind Burger King (3rd), Subway (2nd) and the champion McDonald’s.
With the goal of expanding fivefold in São Paulo within five years, the company announced Potencializa São Paulo. The program offers incentives to franchisees to open new points of sale in the state by 2027. For new franchisees, the benefit is a regressive discount on the percentage of royalties for five years.
Without benefits, it is possible to open a restaurant in the chain with an initial investment of R$1,034,000.
Available franchise models
The different formats offered to franchisees vary according to the available area. All points of sale are considered suitable for cities with a population of over 100,000.
Street shop
Total investment: from R$ 1,305,000
Required area: from 100m²
Franchise fee: R$ 75 thousand
Assembly: From R$ 1,230,000*
Working Capital: R$ 40 thousand
Marketing fund: 4% of revenue
Royalties: 6% of revenue
Average profitability: 12% to 15%
Average payback: 36 to 48 months
Store in food court
Total investment: from R$ 1,118,000
Required area: from 45m²
Franchise fee: R$65,000
Assembly: from R$ 1,053,000*
Working Capital: R$ 40,000
Marketing Fund: 4%
Royalties: 6%
Average profitability: 11% to 15%
Average payback: 32 to 40 months
Store in Store – model for interior of other establishments
Total investment: from R$ 1,034,000
Required area: from 30m²
Franchise fee: R$52,000
Assembly: from R$ 982,000
Working Capital: R$ 40,000
Marketing Fund: 4%
Royalties: 6%
Average profitability: 11% to 16%
Average payback: 32 to 40 months
Street Store Model with Drive-Thru
Total investment: from R$ 1,561,000
Required area: from 175m² + 500m² of track
Franchise fee: R$85,000
Assembly: from R$ 1,476,000
Working Capital: R$ 40,000
Marketing Fund: 4%
Royalties: 6%
Average profitability: 12% to 15%
Average payback: 36 to 48 months
