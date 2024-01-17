On January 20, 2024, one of the most anticipated festivities for the inhabitants of Brazil and its surroundings officially begins.

Its about Rio de Janeiro's carnival. This year it is expected to have the participation of approximately five million attendees.

According to the official Brazilian Carnival portal, this festivity “has its origins in the Ancient Rome, where the celebrations were intended to celebrate the arrival of spring.

Then, the influence of Western history determined African aspects, which are evident in the dance, music, costumes, among other elements that make the unique carnival.

The Rio Carnival stands out mainly for the leading role played by the samba schools in parades.

These have a notable strength, which recreates traditions since the end of the 19th century. So we can say that from that moment on the first parades appeared, which were guided by these institutions.

Its large floats accompanied by many dancers will open the carnival this year. Saturday, January 20.

Image of the samba schools parade, during a Carnival in Rio de Janeiro, before the pandemic.

How much does it cost to enter the Rio de Janeiro Carnival parades in 2024?

According to the official Rio Tiket page, to be an attendee of one of the most important celebrations in Brazil, you can be part of three locations.

– Tribune: the happiest seats. The position is at the top and allows you to have a good view of the entire parade.

Its price starts at 20 dollars, this is equivalent in Colombian pesos to $79,042.80 pesos.

– Front box: here people will be located at floor level, that is, closest to the parade. The seat assignments will be for four rows of boxes, from A to D.

According to the aforementioned portal, six people sit in each box in respective chairs. It is an intimate visual experience.

Its cost is from 80 dollars, which is in Colombian pesos $316,274.

– VIP room: here the experience is much more exclusive. It is a private party within the carnival.

And you can also enjoy delicious dishes found in a buffet, premium drinks, spa, excellent view of the parade and much more.

This service starts at $425, being $1,680,199.25 in Colombian pesos.

Where can you stay if you want to go to the Rio de Janeiro Carnival?

According to Tripadvisor, the world's leading tourism platform, these are the five best hotels you can stay in if you go to the carnival.

Three Colombians cheering on the Sao Clemen schoolto that of Rio de Janeiro. Photo: EL TIEMPO archive.

1. Novotel RJ Porto Atlantico.

2. Ibis Rio Porto Atlantico.

3. Windsor Guanabara Hotel.

4. Intercity Porto Maravilha.

5. Hotel Granada.

Are flights from Colombia to Rio de Janeiro in question?

With only three days left until the famous Rio de Janeiro Carnival begins, flights from Colombia to the city where this traditional festivity will take place are on the Copa Airlines airline from $2,039,152 of Colombian pesos.

At Avianca Airlines the flights are in $2,459,944 Colombian pesos.

It is important to note that the above is for round trips. Additionally, they are subject to change.

