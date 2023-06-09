PF expertise concluded that items seized by the Federal Revenue cost more than R$ 5 million; diamond necklace is the most expensive piece

Saudi jewels seized by the Federal Revenue in a delegation of the former president’s government Jair Bolsonaro (PL) worth BRL 5,086,541.00as concluded by the investigation carried out by the PF (Federal police).

The values ​​of the jewels cited in the expert report were initially published by the newspaper Folha de S. Paulo and confirmed by Power360.

Read the exact value of each piece of the Swiss brand Chopard:

Diamond ring – BRL 151,797.78;

pair of earrings – BRL 633,097.56;

Diamond necklace – BRL 3,365,689;

clock – BRL 935,957

The expert report was signed by 4 experts, who detailed that the jewels have the quality characteristics of original pieces.

The analysis was carried out by the Geology Expertise Sector of the Federal Police. The experts traveled to Switzerland to carry out the inspection according to the market in which the parts were produced.

Initially, the value of the jewels was estimated at R$ 16.5 million in the report published by the newspaper The State of S. Paulo on March 3rd. Bolsonaro then denied the illegality of the pieces and said he was being accused of a gift he neither asked for nor received.

Find out the items that each of the 3 jewelry boxes brought by the Bolsonaro government from Saudi Arabia contain: