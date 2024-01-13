Poder360 Survey compiles data from the National Treasury and calculates the sum of amendments per inhabitant

Survey of Power360 showed that the disparity in the distribution of amendments in 2023 ranged from cities that received less than R$2 for each of their inhabitants (such as Macaé, in Rio de Janeiro) to municipalities that received more than R$8,000 (in the case of São Luiz, in Roraima).

Read below the value of amendments paid in all Brazilian municipalities. Click on the column headings to reorder: