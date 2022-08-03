THE “Letter to Brazilians and Brazilians in Defense of the Democratic Rule of Law” joins other pro-democracy manifestos during the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL). The document organized by the Faculty of Law of USP (University of São Paulo) reached the mark of 720 thousand signatures at 7 pm this Wednesday (3.Aug.2022). Here’s the intact (2 MB).

Artists, bankers, businessmen, lawyers, members of the judiciary and the Public Ministry are among the signatories. So far, 12 former ministers of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) have joined the initiative: Carlos Ayres Britto, Carlos Velloso, Celso de Mello, Cesar Peluso, Ellen Gracie, Eros Grau, Francisco Rezek, Joaquim Barbosa, Marco Aurélio Mello, Nelson Jobim, Sepulveda Belongs and Sydney Sanches.

The manifesto will be read at an event held on August 11, at Pátio das Arcadas in Largo de São Francisco. He does not mention Bolsonaro, but is seen as a veiled criticism of the chief executive.

THE fiesp (Federation of Industries of the State of São Paulo), in turn, articulates that the document “In Defense of Democracy and Justice” be released and read in the same act.

On June 30, the collective “USP for Democracy” wrote the manifesto “Democracy in Brazil is at risk. Enough”. University professors, staff and students are part of the group.

Among the names that have signed so far are professors Paulo Arantes, Marilena Chaui, Ermínia Maricato and José de Souza Martins. The document can be signed over the internet. Here’s the intact (35 KB).

Other manifestos reached the media. It was the case of “We are many.”released on May 30, 2020 by movement “We are together”. Here’s the intact (4 MB).

The text was published in widely circulated newspapers. “We are Brazilian citizens, citizens, companies, organizations and institutions and we are part of the majority that defend life, freedom and democracy”brings a snippet.

Approximately 1,600 personalities signed the document. Among them, the actress Fernanda Montenegro, the youtuber and businessman Felipe Neto, writer Paulo Coelho, filmmaker Fernando Meirelles, presenter Serginho Groisman, sociologist and Itaú shareholder Maria Alice Setúbal and former STF president Nelson Jobim.

Politicians such as ex-president Fernando Henrique Cardoso (PSDB) and ex-mayor of São Paulo Fernando Haddad (EN) were also among the signatories.

On September 6, 2021, the group “Rights Now! Forum for Democracy” published a manifesto criticizing President Bolsonaro. Leaders of 16 political parties, civil society organizations and 10,000 people signed the document. Here’s the intact (18 KB).

“Bolsonaro stages a political crisis, with acts of explicit coupism, to divert attention from the rampant unemployment; of the hunger that rages; serious environmental devastation, which accelerates the water and energy crisis; and inflation, already definitely on the rise. Let us remain attentive and vigilant this September 7th. Let those who want to protest on behalf of the president be assured that they can do so in an orderly manner.”says an excerpt.

The following day, Bolsonaro called STF Minister Alexandre de Moraes to “scoundrel” and said that he would not abide by his decisions. In addition, he again criticized the Brazilian electoral system.

One of the first manifestos was launched by the FNDC (National Forum for the Democratization of Communication), on June 18, 2019. In a direct criticism of President Jair Bolsonaro, the text states that the hallmark of his government “it is the fight against free journalism, free thought and free culture”.

It had the adhesion of some entities, such as the fenaj (National Federation of Journalists). Here’s the intact (377 KB).

elections

Representatives of companies, banks and civil society, as well as intellectuals and diplomats, took a stand on August 4, 2021 in favor of the Electoral Justice and the electronic voting system adopted by the country. It was a direct response to statements by President Jair Bolsonaro that cast doubt on the acceptance of the results of the 2022 elections if the printed vote were not adopted as an artifice. The chief executive also threatened to hold the election.

The text “Brazil will have elections and their results will be respected” emphasizes that the 200 million Brazilians yearn for a future that depends on “democratic stability” is that “will not accept authoritarian adventures”. Read the full here (2.7 MB).

Among the signatories of the text are bankers Roberto Setubal and Pedro Moreira Salles, from Itaú-Unibanco, businessmen Luiza and Frederico Trajano, from Magazine Luiza, economists Armínio Fraga and Elena Landau, former ministers Celso Lafer and Nelson Jobim, diplomats Roberto Abdenur and José Maurício Bustani and intellectuals such as Renato Janine Ribeiro and Sergio Fausto. In all, more than 250 personalities gathered in favor of Electoral Justice.

The group manifested itself again in July 2022 after the escalation of criticism made by President Bolsonaro of the results of the polls.

On July 24, 2022, the SBPC (Brazilian Society for the Progress of Science) launched the “Manifesto for elections and electronic voting machines”. Open to the public, the document gathered more than 50 thousand signatures until 6:00 pm this Wednesday (Aug 3). read the intact (25 KB).

“Without democracy and without the participation of all, social life is impoverished. For this very reason, we reject any attempt to violate democracy or disrupt the electoral process, which must continue with absolute respect for the Constitution, laws and democracy, which has cost the Brazilian people so much in lives and efforts, to be instituted”says part of the document.

agribusiness

This Wednesday (Aug 3), the Brazil Climate, Forests and Agriculture Coalition, which brings together several companies linked to agribusiness, launched a letter in defense of democracy and the electoral process, which it classifies as “unquestionable”. Among the members of the group are Amaggi, BRF, Marfrig Global Foods and JBS, in addition to Abag (Brazilian Agribusiness Association).

Banks, law firms, civil society organizations and associations from different sectors also participate. Bradesco, Santander, Itaú Unibanco, Natura, Nestlé, Suzano, Vale and Carrefour are among the members of the Brazil Climate, Forests and Agriculture Coalition.

“And we emphasize that the electoral process is unquestionable and essential for any discussion aimed at the prosperity of the country.”, says the letter. “Without democracy there is no development and sustainability. Without sustainability there is no possible future.” Here’s the intact of the document (127 KB).

On August 30, 2021, Brazilian agribusiness entities released a manifesto in defense of democracy. The text says that Brazil needs peace and tranquility to have an effective and sustainable socioeconomic development. For the sector, the institutional crisis costs the country dearly. Here’s the intact of the document (174 KB).

sign the text abag (Brazilian Agribusiness Association), abiove (Brazilian Association of Vegetable Oil Industries), Abyss (Brazilian Association of Technology Industries in Vegetable Nutrition), hug (Brazilian Association of Palm Oil Producers), iba (Brazilian Tree Industry), Sindiveg (National Union of Plant Defense Products Industry) and CropLife Brazil.

Here is the list of the published manifests and their organizers:

FNDC : “Manifesto in defense of freedom of expression and democracy” (June 18, 2019);

: “Manifesto in defense of freedom of expression and democracy” (June 18, 2019); Movement “We are together” : “We are many.” (May 30, 2020);

: “We are many.” (May 30, 2020); Group “Pact for Democracy” : “Together for democracy and life” (June 2, 2020). Here’s the intact (222 KB);

: “Together for democracy and life” (June 2, 2020). Here’s the intact (222 KB); AMB (Association of Brazilian Magistrates) : “Manifesto in Defense of Democracy and the Judiciary” (June 8, 2020). read the intact (18 KB);

: “Manifesto in Defense of Democracy and the Judiciary” (June 8, 2020). read the intact (18 KB); Ciro Gomes, Eduardo Leite, João Amoêdo, João Doria, Luiz Henrique Mandetta and Luciano Huck : “Manifesto for Democracy” (31.Mar.2021). Here’s the intact (22 KB);

: “Manifesto for Democracy” (31.Mar.2021). Here’s the intact (22 KB); Movement “Election is Respected” : “Elections will be respected” (5.Aug.2021);

: “Elections will be respected” (5.Aug.2021); Abag, Abiove, Abisolo, Abrapalma, Ibá, Sindiver and CropLife Brasil : “Manifestation of entities in the agro-industrial sector“ (30.Aug.2021);

: “Manifestation of entities in the agro-industrial sector“ (30.Aug.2021); Group “Rights Now! Forum for Democracy” : “Note in Defense of the Democratic Order” (6.Sep.2021);

: “Note in Defense of the Democratic Order” (6.Sep.2021); Group “Pact for Democracy” : “Manifesto in Defense of Elections” (May 11, 2022). read the intact (73 KB);

: “Manifesto in Defense of Elections” (May 11, 2022). read the intact (73 KB); Brazilian Association of Economists for Democracy: “Movement of Economists for Democracy and Against Barbarism” (June 13, 2022). Here’s the intact (312 KB);

“Movement of Economists for Democracy and Against Barbarism” (June 13, 2022). Here’s the intact (312 KB); USP Collective for Democracy : “Democracy in Brazil is at risk. Enough.” (June 30, 2022);

: “Democracy in Brazil is at risk. Enough.” (June 30, 2022); SBPC : “Manifesto for elections and electronic voting machines” (24.Jul.2022);

: “Manifesto for elections and electronic voting machines” (24.Jul.2022); USP Law School : “Letter to Brazilians in Defense of the Democratic Rule of Law” (July 26, 2022);

: “Letter to Brazilians in Defense of the Democratic Rule of Law” (July 26, 2022); Brazil Coalition Climate, Forests and Agriculture: “Note in defense of democracy and the electoral process” (3.Aug.2022);

“Note in defense of democracy and the electoral process” (3.Aug.2022); fiesp: “In Defense of Democracy and Justice” (11.Aug.2022).



disclaimer: The CEO of Magalu, Frederico Trajano, is a minority shareholder of the digital newspaper Power 360.