Brazil’s team is in 24th place in the Olympics, with 10 medals; the USA leads the ranking with 19 golds, 26 silvers and 26 bronzes

The USA lead the medal table at the Paris Olympics this Sunday (4.Aug.2024), at the end of the 9th day of competition in the French capital. The Americans have already won 71 medals: 19 gold, 26 silver and 26 bronze.

Brazil is in the 24th placement of rankingwith 10 medals: one of gold, 4 of silver and 5 bronze. Read the infographic below for the top 10 medals and the position of Brazilians and some other Latin American countries.

Next, read in which categories Brazil reached the podium:

– men’s judo 66 kg – silver;

– women’s street skateboarding – bronze;

– women’s judo 52 kg – bronze;

– women’s artistic gymnastics – bronze;

– men’s racewalking – silver;

– Women’s individual all-around artistic gymnastics – silver.

– women’s judo 78 kg – gold.

– team judo – bronze.

– artistic gymnastics women’s vault – silver.

At the Tokyo Olympics, held in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic (they were scheduled for 2020), the USA came in 1st overall in the medal table, with 113 medals – 39 gold, 41 silver and 33 bronze. Brazil came in 12th, with 7 gold, 6 silver and 8 bronze (21 in total).