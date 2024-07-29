Brazil’s team is in 18th place in the Olympics, with 3 medals; Japan leads the ranking with 6 golds, 2 silvers and 4 bronzes

The Japan leads the medal table at the Paris Olympics this Monday (29.Jul.2024)at the end of the 3rd day of disputes in the French capital. The Japanese have already conquered 12 medals: 6 of gold, two silver and 4 bronze.

Brazil is in the 18th placement of rankingwith 3 medals: none of gold, one of silver and two of bronze. Read the infographic below top 10 of the medal table and the position of the Brazilians.

Next, read in which categories Brazil reached the podium:

– men’s judo 66 kg – silver;

– women’s street skateboarding – bronze;

– women’s judo 52 kg – bronze;

At the Tokyo Olympics, held in 2021 due to the COVID pandemic (they were scheduled for 2020), the USA came in 1st place in the overall medal table, with 113 – 39 gold, 41 silver and 33 bronze.

Brazil came in 12th, with 7 golds, 6 silvers and 8 bronzes (21 in total).