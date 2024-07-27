The United States, the Soviet Union and Great Britain lead the historical ranking; Brazil is 30th on the list, with 150 medals

Brazil will start the Paris Olympics in 30th place in the ranking Medal history. The country has 37 gold medals, 42 silver medals and 71 bronze medals, out of a total of 150 decorations in the 23 editions in which it has participated.

O ranking was made by Poder360adding the official IOC data (International Olympic Committee) of each edition. The IOC does not provide an overall picture for 1900 and 1904, only for each sport. The survey considered this data fragmented.

The number of gold medals is the 1st tiebreaker, followed by silver and bronze medals. The United States leads the historical chart: 1,043 gold, 809 silvers It is 715 bronzes. The former Soviet Union comes in 2nd place, with 395 golds. The number would rise to 544 if the medals won by Russia, the main country that formed the bloc, were added. The numbers in the table, however, appear separately.

Great Britain comes in 3rd place, with 340 golds.

Only 3 countries have won at least one medal in every edition of the Summer Olympics: Australia, France and Great Britain. The latter was the only one to win at least 1 gold in every Games.

Read the full ranking of countries below. Click on the columns to sort by position, country name and number of medals or search for the desired country.

BRAZIL’S PARTICIPATION

Brazil is the 4th country in the Americas ranking. In addition to the United States, it is behind Cuba (83 golds) and Canada (69 golds). Brazil’s first gold medal was in Antwerp (Belgium), with Guilherme Paraense, in shooting. Since then, Brazil’s highest number of golds in a single edition was 7, in Rio de Janeiro (2016).

INTERESTING FACTS ABOUT THE PARIS MEDALS

The Paris medals were designed by the traditional jeweler Chaumet, founded in 1780.

The 5,084 medals to be awarded this year were made from the Eiffel Tower’s original “puddle” iron, which is extremely pure and strong. The metal was removed during a renovation in the last century and preserved.