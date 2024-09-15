THE Government of Sao Paulo has the infrastructure to ensure the legal right of visually impaired people to travel with guide dogs in all public places of collective use. In celebration of Green September, which reinforces the cause of people with disabilities, learn how guide dog transportation works on public transport in São Paulo.

THE Law 11,126 of 2005determines that visually impaired people have the right to enter and remain with guide dogs in all public places of collective use. The use in the facilities of stations, terminals, trains and buses of companies linked to the STM (Metropolitan Transport Secretariat) –CPTM, EMTU and Subway– is completely permitted. Guide dogs are animals trained to assist in everyday activities, for example, on public transport.

At CPTM, EMTU and Metrô, guide dogs are allowed to assist visually impaired people and to practice socialization and training during all commercial operating hours.

In addition, Metropolitan Transport stations and terminals have accessibility equipment such as elevators, ramps, tactile flooring and adapted bathrooms.

It is recommended that passengers do not play with guide dogs or offer them any type of treat, as they are “working” and should not be distracted.

With information from Government of Sao Paulo.