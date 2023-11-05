Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 05/11/2023 – 10:12

Starting next Monday (6), 3,700 military personnel from the Air Force, Army and Navy will begin working to combat crime in three ports and two airports in the states of Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo, as well as as in Lake Itaipu. The objective is to prevent and repress drug and weapons trafficking and other types of crimes.

The institution of the Guarantee of Law and Order (GLO) and the actions of the Armed Forces in ports and airports were authorized through the Decree No. 11,765signed by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and ministers José Múcio Monteiro (Defense) and Flávio Dino (Justice and Public Security).

Related news:

In recent weeks, an escalation of violence has been recorded. In Rio de Janeiro, for example, criminals burned 35 buses and even a train cabin, causing chaos in seven neighborhoods in the west zone of the capital of Rio de Janeiro, after a militia leader was killed in a Civil Police operation.

What will GLO be like?

Military action in preventive and repressive actions will take place in the ports of Santos (SP), Rio de Janeiro (RJ) and Itaguaí (RJ); as well as at Guarulhos (SP) and Tom Jobim (RJ) airports.

The decree establishes that the Army and Air Force must increase the operations they already carry out along Brazilian borders. The Navy must strengthen preventive and repressive actions in the Guanabara and Sepetiba bays, both in Rio de Janeiro; in the maritime accesses to the Port of Santos and in the Brazilian portion of Lake Itaipu.

The military will not police streets and neighborhoods.

For how long?

The use of the Armed Forces in security operations at ports and airports will take place from November 6th to May 3rd, 2024.

What is the work of state security bodies like?

According to the federal government, this will be the first time that a GLO mission covers specific areas of federal control, and does not interfere with the actions of the states or the Federal District. According to the Ministry of Defense, this is a “specific” operation for the three ports and two airports. The entire mission will be carried out in conjunction with public security bodies, such as the Federal Police (PF) and the Federal Highway Police (PRF).

“State competencies are fully preserved”, assured the Minister of Justice and Public Security, Flávio Dino, during the ceremony in which President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva signed the decree authorizing the GLO and announced other measures for public security, in this Wednesday (1st).

“What we are already doing is having a presence in federal areas. We are not going to suppress the area of ​​competence of the state or municipal police”, concluded Dino, explaining that, even though ports and airports are already policed ​​by federal bodies, the measure will enable greater integration between the military and security agents.

What is a GLO?

Provided for in the Federal ConstitutionGLOs grant the Armed Forces the necessary autonomy to act with police powers, for a predetermined period of time, in a previously defined area.

The Magna Carta established, in its article 142, that the Air Force, Army and Navy must ensure the maintenance of law and order, in any part of Brazilian territory, when activated “by any of the constitutional powers (Executive, Legislative and Judiciary).

However, in August 2001, the then President of the Republic Fernando Henrique Cardoso regulated the GLOs mechanismestablishing its guidelines through Decree No. 3,897.

From then on, the decision on the use of military personnel in this type of action became the exclusive responsibility of the Presidents of the Republic in office – who can decide on their own initiative or in response to requests from governors or the presidents of the Senate, the Chamber of Deputies or the Federal Supreme Court (STF).

The same 2001 presidential decree also establishes that missions should only be authorized “in serious situations of disturbance of order” and if state and federal public security forces have “exhausted” the instruments and means available to “preserve public order and the safety of people and property”.

How many GLOs have we had in the country?

One survey by the Ministry of Defense shows that, between 1992 and 2022, 145 Law and Order Guarantee missions were authorized in the country.

– 11 occurred in 2000, the year in which the highest number of operations was recorded;

– 26 GLOs (17.9%) were motivated by military police strikes;

– 39 missions (27%) reinforced security during major events in the country: 2016 Olympic Games, in Rio de Janeiro; United Nations Conference for Sustainable Development in Rio de Janeiro (Rio + 20), in 2012; in the visit of Pope Francis during World Youth Day, in 2013; and in the Football World Cup, in 2014;

– GLOs are often authorized to ensure the tranquility and smoothness of electoral processes in municipalities at risk of disruption of order.