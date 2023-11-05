Grades can be used to apply for places in public higher education; exam begins this Sunday (5.nov)

After taking the Enem (National High School Exam), candidates wait for the tests to be corrected to find out if they have achieved the score necessary to enter a university. This year, Enem will be administered this Sunday (Nov 5) and next (Nov 12).

Test scores can be used to apply for places in public higher education, through the Unified Selection System (Sisu); scholarships at private higher education institutions, through the University for All Program (ProUni); and financing from the Student Financing Fund (Fies).

The Enem administering consortium receives the bags after the end of the exam, and the teams separate and scan each candidate’s answer card and essay sheet. The entire process is monitored by security cameras around the clock.

The correction of objective tests is done using answer card recognition technology. Only the answers actually marked on the card, without amendments or erasures, with a black ink ballpoint pen will be corrected. This is important to enable optical reading of the response card.

To calculate the grade, Inep adopts the methodology called Item Response Theory (IRT), which uses a set of mathematical models to represent the relationship between the probability of the participant answering a question correctly, their knowledge in the area in which being evaluated and the characteristics of the items.

With this model, the specific nature of each question is considered in the calculation, so that students with the same number of correct answers can be differentiated. According to Inep, certain questions are consistently answered correctly only by highly skilled participants, while others are often answered correctly by the majority.

In this way, two people with the same number of correct answers on the test are evaluated differently, depending on which items are right and wrong, and may have different grades.

Essay

The digitized newsroom files are passed on to the teams responsible for correcting the texts. Only those transcribed onto the Writing Sheet with a black ballpoint pen will be corrected.

The essay grade is assigned on a scale that varies between 0 and 1,000 points. Each essay is corrected by two evaluators, who assign a score between zero and 200 points for each of the five skills. The final grade is the arithmetic average of the total grades awarded.

In case of discrepancy, that is, when the grades differ by more than 100 points or if the difference is greater than 80 points in any of the competencies, the essay is evaluated independently by a third evaluator. In this case, the final grade is the average of the scores that come closest.

With the essay notes and the results of the objective questions, Inep processes the result, creating the Performance Report. It will be made available in January of the following year on Participant Page and on the Enem app.

With information from Brazil Agency