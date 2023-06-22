Proposal was approved by 57 votes in favor and 19 against; because of changes, text goes back to the Chamber

The Federal Senate approved this Wednesday (June 21, 2023) the fiscal framework of the government of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) for 57 votes in favor, 17 against and no abstentions. The result is a victory for the Lula government. Now, the text returns to the Chamber of Deputies, as senators have made changes to the rule.

The approved proposal included changes in relation to the project that came from the Chamber, including the withdrawal of Fundeb (Fund for the Maintenance and Development of Basic Education) and the Constitutional Fund of Brasília from the fiscal rule. Earlier, congressmen also approved the senator’s report Omar Aziz (PSD-AM) for the tax rule in CAE (Commission on Economic Affairs).

Read the votes of each party in approving the fiscal framework:

Read the votes of each senator in approving the fiscal milestone. Click each column heading to reorder: