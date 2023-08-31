There were 34 votes in favor and 27 against the return of the casting vote on the board; now, the government has the tie-breaking power

The Senate approved this Wednesday (30.Aug.2023) by 34 votes to 27 the law project 2,384 of 2023. The text resumes the casting vote in the decisions of the Carf (Administrative Council of Tax Appeals). This means that when there is a tie in a dispute over the payment of taxes, Minerva’s vote (tiebreaker) will always be for the government and against the companies..

The approval is a victory for the government of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), especially for the economic area. The return of the device is part of the anti-deficit package announced by the minister Fernando Haddad (Farm) on January 12. The expectation of the Farm is raise BRL 54 billion in 2023even with the changes made regarding the casting vote.

Initially, the text was approved in a symbolic vote. However, congressmen asked for verification of the vote. With 62 senators present, the score was tight, but the government supporters still managed to win.

