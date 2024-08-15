Project that benefits political parties had the support of more than 60% of senators

The Senate approved this Wednesday (Aug 14, 2024) the project to forgive fines million-dollar electoral penalties applied to political parties that failed to comply with racial quotas in past elections. The text became known as “Amnesty PEC” and will now be enacted. With its approval, congressmen benefit the very parties for which they were elected.

There were 51 votes in favor and 15 against in the first round. In the second round, 54 senators said “yes” and 16, “no”. As it was a PEC (Proposed Amendment to the Constitution), 49 votes in favor were required in each round.

The government of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT,) through the leader Jacques Wagner (PT-BA), allowed senators allied with Planalto to vote as they wished, with the justification that it was a partisan issue.

Only the Novo party advised the bench to reject the proposal.

Find out how each deputy voted in the 1st round of the amnesty PEC (click on the columns to reorder by name, party, state and vote; to open in another tab, click here):

Find out how each deputy voted in the 2nd round of the amnesty PEC (click on the columns to reorder by name, party, state and vote; to open in another tab, click here):

UNDERSTAND THE PEC

The PEC allows parties to renegotiate their outstanding social security debts without accrued interest and fines, with monetary correction, in up to 60 months. For other debts, the term is 180 months.

For the approved text the amount not used to fulfill racial quotas in the 2020 and 2022 elections must finance the candidacy of black and brown people in the 4 subsequent elections, starting in 2026. The allocation of 30% of funds for black candidates in this year’s municipal elections.

In practice, the parties will be able to use the funds to which they are entitled to pay off their debts, without incurring interest or fines for non-payment of debt in the past. The argument is that the parties need to “avoid the accumulation of debts that become unpayable”.