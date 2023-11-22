Only the PT and MDB parties voted against; text passed by 52 votes to 18 and goes to the Chamber

The Senate approved this Wednesday (22.Nov.2023) the PEC (Proposed Amendment to the Constitution) 8, 2023, which limits the monocratic decisions of the STF (Supreme Federal Court). The text received 52 votes in favor and 18 against in the 2 rounds of voting.

Only the PT and MDB benches voted against. The approval came after tensions between the National Congress and the Supreme Court for judging issues of demarcation of indigenous lands, discrimination against drug possession, abortion rights and union contributions.

The President of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), said this Wednesday that he spoke with STF minister Alexandre de Moraes about the text. According to the congressman, he reiterated to the judge that the proposal has the “improvement intention”. He stated that Moraes understands the PEC and understands the moment in Congress.

Find out how each senator voted in the PEC that reduces the power of the STF (click on the columns to reorder):

UNDERSTAND THE PEC

The PEC that is being discussed in the Senate is authored by the senator Oriovisto Guimarães (Podemos-PR). The proposal limits monocratic decisions, those given by a single minister, as opposed to collegial ones, taken together.

The PEC prohibits ministers from giving monocratic decisions that suspend: