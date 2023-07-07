Proposed Amendment to the Constitution was approved by 375 votes to 113; only the PL guided the vote against

The Chamber of Deputies approved early this Friday (July 7, 2023), in the 2nd round, the PEC (Proposed Amendment to the Constitution) 49 of 2019 dealing with tax reform. The text was approved by 375 votes in favor of 113 against and 3 abstentions. Highlight polls are still missing.

Only the PL voted against. Even so, 18 deputies from the acronym voted for the Lula government. PECs need to be voted on in 2 shifts to be approved. In the 1st round, the text of the tax reform was approved by 382 votes to 118 and 3 abstentions.

After a week with votes on economic agendas foreseen, the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), once again showed political strength and managed to take the tax reform project to the plenary. Moments before the vote, Lira, in an unusual action, spoke on the plenary tribune, where he claimed to be “experiencing a historic moment for the country”.

The deputy had said at the beginning of the week that he would work to guide the CARF (Administrative Council of Fiscal Resources) projects, the tax and the fiscal framework in a week of “concentrated effort” with sessions from the 2nd (July 3) to the 6th ( July 7).

Find out how each party voted in the tax reform PEC:

Find out how each deputy voted in the tax reform PEC (click on the columns to reorder):

This report was produced by reporter Gabriel Buss and journalism intern Maria Laura Giuliani under the supervision of assistant editor Gabriel Máximo.