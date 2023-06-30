Score is at 3 votes to 1 for the former president’s ineligibility; analysis will continue on friday (29.jun)

The TSE (Superior Electoral Court) resumed this Thursday (June 29, 2023) the judgment of the Aije (Electoral Judicial Investigation Action) against former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) for abuse of political power and misuse of means of communication. communication.

Joining the votes given until this Thursday (June 29), 4 ministers of the Electoral Court voted. The score is 3-1 due to the former president’s ineligibility. The President of the Electoral Court, Minister Alexandre de Moraes, suspended the session and determined that the analysis will be resumed on Friday (June 29). There are still the votes of 3 ministers.

The TSE has already formed a majority for the groundlessness of the action presented by the PDT in relation to the general Braga Netto (PL), candidate for vice president on Bolsonaro’s ticket in the 2022 election.

Here is the partial result:

3 ministers voted in favor of Bolsonaro’s ineligibility and against that of Braga Netto: Benedito Gonçalves (rapporteur), Floriano Marques and André Ramos Tavares;

1 minister voted against making the former president ineligible: Raul Araújo.

There are still votes for the vice-president of the TSE, Minister Cármen Lúcia, Minister Nunes Marques and, lastly, the President of the Electoral Court, Minister Alexandre de Moraes.

Read the highlights of the votes already submitted:

Benedito Gonçalves (Rapporteur):

The rapporteur of the action voted for the ineligibility of the former president for abuse of political power and misuse of the media. In his vote, Gonçalves determined that Bolsonaro would be prevented from running for the next 8 years, counting from the 2022 election.

“I partially uphold the request, to convict the first investigated, Jair Messias Bolsonaro, for the practice of abuse of political power and misuse of media in the 2022 Elections and, due to his direct and personal responsibility for the unlawful conduct practiced in benefit of his candidacy for re-election to the office of President of the Republic, declare his ineligibility for 8 years following the 2022 election”, says part of the vote. Here’s the full (3 MB).

In almost 4 hours of judgment, on Thursday (June 22), the rapporteur highlighted that the content of the ex-president’s speeches during the meeting with ambassadors was a “dangerous flirtation with coupism”. The phrase used several times by Bolsonaro about being “within the 4 lines” was also addressed in several passages by the rapporteur.

Gonçalves says that the environment created by Bolsonaro at the meeting contributed to creating a “cognitive short circuit”. He also denied that the former president sought an environment of dialogue, as is sustained in his defense.

“Each time he exploited the credentials of the Presidency of the Republic to contest the competence and reliability of the TSE through attacks on the integrity of magistrates and civil servants, the first investigated person contributed to creating a cognitive short circuit in the face of the basic question that guides the investigation. human species in its successful journey in the production of collective knowledge: who to trust?”, says excerpt from the vote of 382 pages.

He differed from the rapporteur and rejected the action presented to the Court by the PDT. The minister dismissed the crime of abuse of political power by stating that there “weightlessness” in Bolsonaro’s speeches during the meeting. Araújo also says that the transmission of the meeting by state media is justified by the fact that it is an official event of the President of the Republic. Here’s the full of the minister’s vote (1 MB).

“Since the gravity can be measured by the violation of the legal rights, legitimacy and normality of the elections, but these being subject to a value judgment of degree, the fact is that the intensity of the concretely imputed behavior – the meeting of 7/18/2022 and the content of the speech – was not so great as to justify the extreme measure of ineligibility”says part of the vote.

He voted in favor of Bolsonaro’s ineligibility and followed the rapporteur’s vote. Floriano understood that there was a deviation from purpose and an attempt to promote himself on the part of the former president during the event. “The content of the meeting is not different from an opening of an electoral advertisement. […] Such a passage is much closer to a rally speech in an interior square”, he said. Here’s the full of the vote (2 MB).

He also refuted every argument presented by the ex-president’s defense and disagreed with the vote of Raul Araújo, who stated that, even if there was an intention with the event, it had no effect. According to Floriano, the meeting has serious connotations and could have had alarming dimensions if the Electoral Justice had not prohibited the transmission of the ex-president’s speech.

He welcomed the vote of Benedito Gonçalves, understanding that the meeting was not diplomatic in nature and highlighted the seriousness of the speech given by the former president on the occasion. According to him, the content of Bolsonaro’s speeches resulted in “tension and instability” It is “strengthened a society’s engagement in an unsubstantiated narrative”. Tavares also recalled that the former president questioned the Brazilian electoral system at least 23 times in the year prior to the election.

“It is serious when informational chaos settles in society and it is even more serious if this state is planned and comes from a speech by the President of the Republic. […] The trust of voters in democratic institutions ceases to exist and, with this, the freedom to vote itself becomes vitiated”he declared.

UNDERSTAND THE JUDGMENT

Bolsonaro is tried at the TSE for abuse of political power and misuse of the media. The case deals with the meeting of the former president with ambassadors at the Palácio da Alvorada, held in July 2022.

On the occasion, Bolsonaro questioned the result of the 2018 electoral system, raised doubts about electronic voting machines and criticized higher court ministers. The event was broadcast on TV Brasil. Here are the former president’s allegations:

voting machines – said that the ballot boxes automatically completed the PT vote in the 2018 elections and do not have systems that allow auditing. He further stated that the 2018 results may have been changed;

calculation – Bolsonaro said that it is not possible to monitor the counting of votes and that it is carried out by a third-party company; It is

TSE ministers – stated that Minister Roberto Barroso, at the time Minister of the TSE, had been appointed to the STF (Federal Supreme Court) after giving favors to the Workers’ Party and would be pursuing persecution against him. With regard to minister Edson Fachin, at the time president of the TSE, he said that he was responsible for Lula’s eligibility.

The action was filed by the PDT (Partido Democrático Trabalhista) in August 2022, 1 month after the meeting of the then president with ambassadors at Palácio da Alvorada. The party asked for the former president’s ineligibility and the annulment of Bolsonaro’s ticket with General Braga Netto – which could not happen, since the former president was not elected in 2022 and the trial takes place after the election. In addition, the party requests the exclusion of videos from the content published by Brazil Agency — what has already been done.

The MPE (Electoral Public Prosecutor’s Office) expressed itself in favor of the former president’s ineligibility. In his opinion, the Deputy Attorney General for Elections, Paulo Gonet Branco, accepted the merits of the requests made by the PDT in the electoral judicial investigation that asks for the ineligibility of the former head of the Executive.

In relation to the request for ineligibility of the candidate on the vice-presidential ticket, general Braga Netto (PL), the Electoral MP opposed it.

