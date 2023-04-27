The request had 238 votes in favor and 192 against; proposal should be voted on next Tuesday (April 2)

A Chamber of Deputies approved the urgency for the bill (bill) of fake news (2,630 of 2020) on Tuesday (25.Apr.2023). The application had 238 votes in favor and 192 against. Now, the text will be analyzed in the plenary of the House without having to go through the thematic commissions.

The urgency vote was agreed during leaders’ meetingwhen the rapporteur of the proposal, Orlando Silva (PC of B-SP), presented the new version of the text to the deputies. The President of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), stated that the text should be voted on the 3rd (May 2).

The approval of the urgent processing regime of the Bill of fake news It is a political victory for the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT). During the election campaign, he promised several times that he would support regulation of internet use, especially how large technology companies, the so-called “big techs”.

It was also a win Lira, who is today the politician with the most power of influence in Casa Baixa. He and his group consider it necessary to regulate the use of social networks and some way to combat what they consider fake news.

