The Chamber of Deputies approved on the night of this Tuesday (September 5, 2023) the urgent request to vote O complementary bill 136 of 2023, which deals with the agreement made by the Union with the States and municipalities to compensate losses with the collection of ICMS (Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services) on fuels and energy. The merits of the proposal must be voted on next week.

Only the PL and Novo parties voted against. The rapporteur is the leader of the PT in the Chamber, deputy Zeca Dirceu (PT-PR). Last week, he received representatives from the FNP (National Front of Mayors) and the Brazilian Association of Municipalities. the prefectures asked the anticipation of the compensation payment schedule. Zeca talks with the Ministry of Finance and with party leaders to give the municipalities an answer.

O signed agreement establishes Union compensation for States in BRL 26.9 billion until 2026, due to losses in the collection of ICMS caused by the exemption of fuels in the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL). You counties are entitled to a share of that amount, which according to the calculation of mayors, is approximately BRL 6 billion.

The President of the Chamber, Deputy Arthur Lira (PP-AL), edited an act on Sunday (September 3) to oblige congressmen to register their presence in Brasília (DF) from this Monday (September 4). Agendas of interest to the Lula government were approved this week by the House, such as the Desenrola bills and the resumption of unfinished works in basic education.

