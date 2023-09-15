Partido Novo and the opposition voted against; text was approved by 349 to 58

The Chamber of Deputies approved this Thursday (September 14, 2023) the complementary bill 136 of 2023, which determines compensation from the Union to States and municipalities for losses in the collection of ICMS (Tax on the Circulation of Goods and Services). The text was approved by 349 votes in favor to 68 against and two abstentions. It now goes to the Senate.

Only the Novo party and the opposition voted against. However, the PL, with 99 deputies in the Chamber, released the bench. On September 5, the Chamber approved the urgency for voting on the project. The project establishes compensation of R$27 billion by 2026 from the Union to the States and the Federal District due to the change in the incidence of ICMS on fuels, natural gas, electricity, communications and public transport.

On Tuesday (September 12), in conversation with journalists, the project rapporteur, deputy Zeca Dirceu (PT-PR), stated that it would include a trigger in case of new losses from the FPM (Municipal Participation Fund) that occur in September, October and November.

The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) gave approval for the rapporteur to include in the text the anticipation of compensation from 2024 to this year. The Executive responded to a demand from mayors, who at the end of August asked for the compensation payment schedule to be brought forward.

The total value for 2023 is R$10 billion for states and municipalities.

Find out how each party voted on the ICMS compensation project:

Find out how each deputy voted on the ICMS compensation project (click on the columns to reorder):