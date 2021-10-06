The plenary of the Chamber of Deputies approved, by 310 votes in favor and 142 against, the summoning request of the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, to provide clarifications on offshore.

PP, PL and Republicans – parties of the so-called “centrão” – guided in favor of the project. Read below the orientation of each party:

Read in the following interactive tables how each party and each deputy voted in this Wednesday’s vote (6.Oct). Click column headings to reorder the information. Use the search to find your deputy.

Guedes has already been summoned by the Chamber’s Financial Inspection and Control Committee and by the Labor, Administration and Public Service Committee. So far, he needs to give the 3 statements, but there is the possibility of holding a joint session to hear the minister.

As revealed the power360 in an article that is part of the series Pandora Papers, by the ICIJ (International Consortium of Investigative Journalists), Guedes kept active the offshore Dreadnoughts International Group Limited even after becoming minister of economy in 2019. The minister’s company opened in 2014 and is estimated to be worth $9.5 million.

In Brazil, the legal framework allows the creation and maintenance of offshore as long as they are declared to the Federal Revenue and the Central Bank and the money has a lawful origin. Holders of public offices and functions, however, are subject to rules that prevent self-advantage. The regulations are provided for in the Code of Conduct of the High Federal Administration and on Conflict of Interest Law.

read on here all Pandora Papers texts published by Power360.

This article is part of the Pandora Papers series, from ICIJ (International Consortium of Investigative Journalists). 615 journalists from 149 vehicles in 117 countries participated in the investigation.

In Brazil, journalists from the power360 (Fernando Rodrigues, Mario Cesar Carvalho, Guilherme Waltenberg, Tiago Mali, Nicolas Iory, Marcelo Damato and Brunno Kono); of the magazine Piauí (José Roberto Toledo, Ana Clara Costa, Fernanda da Escóssia and Allan de Abreu); gives Public Agency (Anna Beatriz Anjos, Alice Maciel, Yolanda Pires, Raphaela Ribeiro, Ethel Rudnitzki and Natalia Viana); and the website metropolises (Guilherme Amado and Lucas Marchesini).