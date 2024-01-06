CAR-T Cell cell therapy has achieved important results in the treatment of some types of cancer, through the reprogramming of the body's defense cells. CAR-T cell technology is a type of immunotherapy that uses T lymphocytes, immune system cells responsible for fighting pathogens and infected cells.

The treatment consists of removing and isolating the patient's T lymphocytes, activating them, programming them to be able to identify and fight cancer and then inserting them back into the individual's body. The entire process can take around 2 months. Therapy is done through intravenous infusion.

The term CAR is an acronym in English for chimeric antigen receptor (chimeric antigen receptor, in Portuguese). OT refers to the T lymphocyte. The CAR-T cell is a T lymphocyte that has undergone genetic modification.

Currently, according to AC Camargo Hospital, a reference center for cancer treatment, the indications already approved and in current use in Brazil are for patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (type of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma) and acute lymphoblastic leukemia, both in relapsed or refractory scenario of the disease.

In public health, cell therapy is still in the development phase in the country.

As a side effect, there may be an inflammatory reaction, with the possibility of fever, a drop in blood pressure and the need for admission to the ICU (intensive care unit). According to an expert heard by Brazil Agencyside effects can lead patients to death.

According to information from AC Camargo, in the first few weeks after the infusion of CAR-T cells, the patient may present some neurological symptoms, ranging from milder mental confusion to the presence of convulsive crises.

DIFFERENCE BETWEEN TREATMENTS

Chemotherapy consists of applying drugs to destroy the cells that form tumors, acting on different stages of cellular metabolism, explains AC Camargo. Immunotherapy is a form of treatment that stimulates the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

Treatment with CAR-T cells is a form of immunotherapy, but it uses defense cells that have undergone genetic modification and were reprogrammed in the laboratory to target tumors.

With information from Brazil Agency