The National Center of Meteorology expected the weather tomorrow to be dusty and partly cloudy in general, tending to cold during the day, cold at night and humid at night and Wednesday morning, with the possibility of fog or light fog forming over some eastern interior areas, and the winds are moderate to brisk and strong at times, especially on the sea, causing dust. Dust during the day and gradually reduce its speed during the night and Wednesday morning.

Winds: Northwesterly / 20-30 up to 55 km / h.. The Arabian Gulf will be very turbulent to rough. The first tide will occur at 17:59, the second tide will occur at 06:27, and the first island will be at 10:21 And the second islands at 32:23.

The Sea of ​​Oman will be turbulent to medium waves, and the first tide occurs at 00:16, the second tide at 01:59, the first tide at 26:09, and the second tide at 03:20.



