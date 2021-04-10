Contests and challenges are spread among people who enjoy fame and followers through social media known to all people, some of them are described as Western or funny challenges, and some of them are very dangerous and may kill a person or cause him harm, but Vinny Murphy Sahib (19 years old), announced It will participate in the challenge of eating 10 thousand calories in one day, which is a very large number, provided that it contains unhealthy food of sweets and fast food.

This guy ran into a very tired challenge on the TikTok short video app, but failed to reach the finish line.

The challenges on social networks have become like the fads that emerge every period, in which the pioneers of these networks compete to try to break these challenges.

A man needs 2,500 calories per day to maintain his weight, and if he wants to lose a kilogram per week, he must eat 2,000 calories per day.

Finney regularly posts videos about physical fitness and healthy meals, as it appears that with his slender body he is able to overcome the challenge.

The young athlete documented his experience in a video series on “Tik Tok”, which received more than half a million views.

Finney began by directing to eat quantities of chocolate and sweets, and did not exceed 7:30 in the morning until he had eaten the equivalent of 2000 calories, which is what a woman needs throughout the day.

At ten in the morning, he went to a restaurant for pricey meals, where he ordered a meal that was estimated at 1785, and here it exceeded what the men ate.

According to “Sky News Arabia” and remained in this condition until eight in the evening, when the number of calories he consumed reached 8,500 calories.

He said: I will not lie to you. If I eat another bite of food, I will throw it up. I was defeated. “

The young athlete did not gain from this challenge except that he weighed more than two kilograms, as he weighed 78 before the day of the challenge and became 80 after it.