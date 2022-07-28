The National Center of Meteorology expected the weather tomorrow to be partly cloudy in general, with another rise in temperatures and the possibility of some convective clouds forming over some eastern regions that may extend to the interior during the day, and the winds are light to moderate in speed, active at times, causing dust and dust.

The center said in its daily statement that the waves in the Arabian Gulf will be turbulent to medium, and the first tide will occur at 15:04, the second at 01:25, the first islands at 08:21, and the second islands at 19:16.. In the Sea of ​​Oman, the waves will be medium. Light to light and the first tide occurs at 10:53, the second tide is at 21:49, the first tide is at 16:42, and the second tide is at 04:39

