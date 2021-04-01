The National Center of Meteorology expected that tomorrow, God willing, the weather will be woken in general and partly cloudy sometimes, hot during the day, and humid at night and Saturday morning in some coastal areas, and the winds are light to moderate speed.

The center stated, in its daily statement, that the winds will be south-easterly-north-westerly / 10-20, reaching 30 km / hr.

And the waves in the Arabian Gulf will be light. The first tide occurs at 16:54, the second tide at 04:04, the first ebb at 10:21, and the second ebb at 21:46.

In the Sea of ​​Oman, the waves will be light. The first tide will occur at 13:40, the second tide at 00:48, the first ebb at 19:21, and the second ebb at 07:48.