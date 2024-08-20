A federal decree-law regulating labour relations and its amendments has determined the nature of the employment contract between the worker and the employer in private sector companies, and the case in which the contract is automatically renewed under the same conditions.

Article (8) of the Decree states that the employer must conclude an employment contract with the worker, in accordance with the agreed-upon work pattern, provided that the contract is in two copies, with the employer keeping one copy and the other copy being delivered to the worker, in accordance with the forms specified in the executive regulations of this Decree-Law.

The article stated that the worker or his representative may prove the employment contract, the amount of wages, and any of the rights to which he is entitled under the provisions of this Decree-Law, its executive regulations, and the decisions issued in implementation thereof, by all means of proof.

The article stated that the employment contract is concluded for a specific period, renewable according to what the two parties agree upon (in accordance with Federal Decree-Law No. 14 of 2022 amending some provisions of Decree-Law No. 33 of 2021 regarding the regulation of labor relations).

The article indicated that in the event of an extension or renewal of the contract, the new term or terms shall be considered an extension of the original term and shall be added to it in calculating the worker’s continuous service period. If the two parties continue to implement the contract after the expiration of its original term or the end of the agreed-upon work without an explicit agreement, the original contract shall be considered to have been implicitly extended under the same conditions contained therein.

The executive regulations of this decree-law shall specify, taking into account the conclusion of the contract for a specific renewable period, the models of employment contracts according to the approved skill levels and the provisions for changing the contract from one type of work to another, and registering them with the Ministry.